Burger Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.14 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,722.20 or 0.99989320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

