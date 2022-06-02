Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 18,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,421,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

