C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

AI opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.63. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

