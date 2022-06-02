C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,790. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

