CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

