Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 141,100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $177,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,590. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 431.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

