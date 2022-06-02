Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,186,752 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Newmont were worth $136,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $90,515,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 1,110,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Newmont stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.42. 127,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,485. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

