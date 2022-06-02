Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,170,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Montreal worth $200,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,108. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

