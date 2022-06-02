Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $276.82 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,721,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Motors were worth $276,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108,736. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

