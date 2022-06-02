Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 102,593 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,593 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $493,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.38. 15,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.90 and its 200 day moving average is $353.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

