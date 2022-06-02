Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Danaher were worth $167,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.71. 8,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

