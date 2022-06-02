Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
CLBS stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
