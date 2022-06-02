Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

