Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $62.46

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.46, but opened at $57.91. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 46,414 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,039 shares of company stock valued at $72,505,530. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 148.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

