Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

