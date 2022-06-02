Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 107,618 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $216,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Accenture by 44.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 45.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $298.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

