Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 150,800 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.44% of Suncor Energy worth $159,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,345 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 206,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

SU opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

