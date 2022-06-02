Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 49,567 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,567 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $147,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $267.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

