Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $139.29 Million Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,471,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 4.43% of MINISO Group worth $139,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MINISO Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,072 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 492,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE MNSO opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.14. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MINISO Group Profile (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.