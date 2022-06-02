Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $190.22 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,474 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $190,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.11.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

