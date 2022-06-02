Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $200.35 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.73% of Fortive worth $200,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

