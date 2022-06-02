Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,325,447 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,325,447 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $246,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.56 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

