Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 36,880 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,880 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Stryker worth $164,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

