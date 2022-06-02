Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sean Finn Sells 17,122 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00.

TSE:CNR opened at C$144.34 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$128.50 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The firm has a market cap of C$99.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8199994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

