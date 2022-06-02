Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.25. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$29.68 and a one year high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.