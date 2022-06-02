Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

CCBG stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

