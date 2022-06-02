Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.32.

CPRI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 52,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

