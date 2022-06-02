Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNCY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 285 ($3.61) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 402,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,834. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

