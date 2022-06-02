Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.29

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 29155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,746.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

