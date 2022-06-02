Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,110,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.71 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.