Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $959,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.