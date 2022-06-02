Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,778,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

