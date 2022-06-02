Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $236.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.09 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

