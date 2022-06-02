Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,376 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.22 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

