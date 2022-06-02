Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $129.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

