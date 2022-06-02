Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,712,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CPARU opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

