CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CBFV opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

