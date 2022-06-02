Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Celestica stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 30.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Celestica by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 104,411 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 73.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

