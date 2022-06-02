CertiK Market Cap Reaches $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.28 or 0.32057064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00433450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008751 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.