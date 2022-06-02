CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of CGI worth $37,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

