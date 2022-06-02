Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $990.14 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $914.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.69.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $11.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $217.20 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

