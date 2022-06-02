Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Chegg by 49.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

