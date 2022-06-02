Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,646,000 after buying an additional 54,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

