Chia Network (XCH) Market Capitalization Tops $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 814.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,352.34 or 0.67415182 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 512.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00443958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

