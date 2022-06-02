China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.