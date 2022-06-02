China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $1.02

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.0224 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. China Resources Cement has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $32.69.
About China Resources Cement (Get Rating)
