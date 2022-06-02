China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $1.02

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.0224 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. China Resources Cement has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

About China Resources Cement (Get Rating)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.