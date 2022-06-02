Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stake Lessened by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

