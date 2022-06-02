CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CHS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,337. CHS has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
