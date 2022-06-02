CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CHS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,337. CHS has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

