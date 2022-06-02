Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.