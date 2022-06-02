Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.17. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 607 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

