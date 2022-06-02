Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.44. 626,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,346,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.